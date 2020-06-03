City parks department announces temporary restrictions for sports leagues

Sports leagues will not be able to use any of the city’s facilities during the summer months.

Due to health concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the City Parks and Recreation Department is announcing that no organized sports leagues will be allowed to use the field at any city parks until September 30th.

This includes little league or pee wee leagues.

The city says this is for the health and safety of all of its citizens.

Only non-organizational participants of four persons or less are allowed to use the fields while also practicing social distancing.