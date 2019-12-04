City plans to collect property donations for Springfield expansion project

The City's proposal to expand and connect Springfield road to Loop 20 clears another hurdle.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, council member for district six, Marte Martinez brought forward the idea of communicating with landowners in the area, including the San Isidro group, and ask for property donations to make the project possible.

The councilman says besides making commuting easier and faster, the project will also help in residential development in the future.

"Get the right-of-way necessary to actually create the road,” said Martinez. “We have funding in place right now. Over the last year we've been able to acquire funding to be able to go through the whole area possibly with a two-lane, but we are working with Tx-Dot through the MPO to see if we can actually make it a four-lane which is what we are looking for."

The project is currently designed as a four phase project that would extend Springfield Road from Del Mar, all the way to Loop 20.