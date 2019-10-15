City proclaims White Cane Awareness Day

Local organizations are looking to make the city more “White Cane” friendly by shedding light on those who are visually impaired.

Sight can be such a precious thing that we may take for granted; however, a group of Laredoans are living in the shoes of those who are unable to see.

On October 15th, Laredo along with the State of Texas uses the day to bring awareness to those who are visually impaired which is a challenge Roberto Delgado Jr. has accepted.

He along with people from different organizations that represent the visually impaired community attended the city’s proclamation to bring awareness and celebrate the perseverance of the visually impaired.

The best way to learn how to live a life without sight is by putting yourself in their shoes.

After the proclamation was signed, it was followed by a walk to Jarvis Plaza so those who can see would feel what it’s like when one of their senses is taken.

With a blindfold and white cane in hand, people were able to experience some of the difficulties getting around which is a too familiar situation for the visually impaired.

During the walk, a lot of people said they were confused and didn’t know which direction they were going and at some points were glad to be given a helping hand.

Kenneth Duncan Senior, the president of the Laredo Lions Club says the event is meant to show that a white cane is a symbolism for its users to have independence.

Duncan says just because they can’t see does not mean they can’t do things.

After traveling to different cities and seeing how they accommodate the visually impaired, Duncan would like to see some changes that the city can provide to make Laredo safer and more white can friendly.

It’s also important to keep in mind when driving around town, to identify those with white canes or Seeing Eye dogs.

White Cane Awareness goes all the way back to 1964 with House Bill 753 which claims October 15th as White Cane Awareness Day.