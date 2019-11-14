City providing residents with free big and bulky items collection service

The City of Laredo Solid Waste Department will be providing residents across the city with a free big and bulky items collection service beginning on Wednesday, November 20 until December 18, 2019.

The Solid Waste Department will pick up bulky items on specific days according to ZIP codes. The schedule below is as follows:

• ZIP Code 78046 on November 20, 2019

• ZIP Code 78043 on November 27, 2019

• ZIP Code 78040 on December 4, 2019

• ZIP Code 78041 on December 11, 2019

• ZIP Code 78045 on December 18, 2019

Residents are asked to place their bulky items outside for pick up no later than 7:00 a.m. on their designated pick up day. Items should be at least ten feet away from any large objects and must be accessible from the street and placed within the right-of-way.

To help avoid any hazardous conditions in residential neighborhoods, items should not be blocking sidewalks, covering the street surface, or obstructing traffic.

Acceptable bulky items include furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpets, swing sets, plastic swimming pools, large toys, bicycles, aquariums and large household appliances. Electronic waste, and hazardous waste such as chemicals, bulbs and mercury-containing devices are prohibited from the city’s bulky item collection service.

Residents can also call the City of Laredo Solid Waste Department at (956) 796-1098 or call 3-1-1. Additional information can also be found on the city’s website at www.cityoflaredo.com.