City receives reports of people tampering with decorations at Slaughter Park

Although Christmas is over and done with, the City of Laredo is reporting that there has been some holiday Grinch activity going on around town.

According to city employees, they have had reports of people disconnecting or damaging the lights at Slaughter Park.

The city is kindly asking the community to leave the decorations alone and to report any issues they see at the parks to the Laredo Police Department.

Those caught damaging city property could face a hefty fine or even jail time.

