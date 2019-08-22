City reinforces ordinance regarding pets on truck beds

Pet owners need to be aware of a new rule the next time they take their dog or cat for a ride.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members discussed enforcing an ordinance that puts some restrictions on the transportation on domestic animals.

Councilmembers say letting your pet roam freely around the back of flatbed or pick up truck is no longer allowed.

City officials say the pet must be in an enclosed space or kennel.

Acting director for the Laredo Animal Care Services, Beto Ramirez says this is the best way to keep your furry friend safe.

Ramirez says it’s to protect the animal from heat as well as the dangers of driving in the back without restraint.

Recently it was mentioned that all animals need to follow this rule; however, during the previous council meeting, it was changed to only domestic animals.