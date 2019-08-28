City releases price tag of 2019 events

The City of Laredo has released just how much has been spent so far on events for the 2019 fiscal year.

With a little more than a month before this year’s budget ends, that number is reaching a whopping $680,000.

The list includes city expenses during the WBCA celebrations, which takes a chunk close to $300,000.

The next most expensive piece of the pie is the paisano related costs at close to $150,000 followed by the Pony League World Series, at about $85,000.

The budget workshop will continue into Thursday at the City Council Chambers.