City releases employment agreement for Robert Eads

The City of Laredo released more details about the contract for City Manager Robert Eads.

Last month, City Council approved the $270,000 package.

His salary can be increased by City Council or due to the compensation of non-uniformed city employees.

Eads will also receive an allowance.

Five hundred a month for his vehicle and $100 a month for his phone; however, that can be requested as a salary.

The retirement plan is an annual amount of $10,000 plus the maximum allowable "Age 50" catch-up contribution for such calendar year.

Also, if Eads is terminated by the city "Without cause" they will need to pay him a "Severance payment".

Which includes a lump sum amount equal to 12 months base salary together with annual leave accrued.

To see the full terms of his contract you can click here