City releases COVID-19 hospital numbers

The City of Laredo has released the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Laredo as it relates to local hospitals.

As of Friday evening, 821 tests have been reported between both Doctors Hospital and Laredo Medical Center.



Of that number, LMC has treated the majority of the patients, 90 percent, with 164 positive cases, 495 negative, and 22 awaiting results.

Of those 164 cases, 96 are health care professionals, 55 have already recovered (but waiting to be re-tested as per established guidelines), and 68 of them had been hospitalized or treated at LMC as outpatients.



As for Doctors Hospital, 140 people have been tested, both patients and staff. Of those, 21 have come back positive, but 2 remain hospitalized, and 68 have come back negative, and 50 are awaiting results.



Of the 21 that came back positive, 2 were health care professionals through community contact and 19 were from patients.

That takes us to Friday's COVID-19 numbers from the City:



We're looking at a 368 positive cases, out of more than 2,500 tests.



More than a 100 have recovered and nearly 1,700 have come back negative.



Sadly, 16 people have passed away.