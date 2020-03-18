City releases guidelines to stop spread of COVID-19

The City of Laredo released a statement concerning what actions they are taking against the spread of COVID-19.

According to the guidelines, closures will be affective starting midnight, Thursday, March 19 and will continue for 14 days, unless shortened or elongated by future council action.

Businesses and establishments that will be closed include:

- Bars, lunges and private clubs.

-Fitness centers and gyms

-Bingos and amusement redemption centers

-Reception halls and party rental places

-Enclosed malls

-Entertainment facilities such as bowling alleys, movie theaters, etc.

Businesses that are exempt from these closures include grocery stores, offices spaces, hotels, pharmacies, hospitals,veterinary facilities, airports and bus terminals.

If not complied, penalties are punishable by fines up to $2,000.

The guidelines also make it clear that stocking up on groceries and supplies is not necessary, and supplies will continue to be restocked. They encourage citizens to buy what you need but leave some for your neighbors.