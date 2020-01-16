City releases non-emergency app available for residents

Many are familiar with the City of Laredo's 311 Customer Service Call Center, but for the new year the City has now introduced an extension to this service.

The LaredoTX311 app has launched to allow residents to easily report an issue or submit a service request for non-emergency issues.

Once the free app is downloaded, users must create their individual 311 account to submit their issues or service requests.

Residents are encouraged to submit their non-emergency city issues through the app, but can still call 311 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday.