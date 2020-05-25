City reports 19th COVID-19 related death

The novel coronavirus claims another life over the weekend.

According to officials with the City of Laredo and Webb County, a man in his 60s succumbed to the virus making it the 19th death reported in our area.

The city also mentions that the patient had underlying health conditions and was being treated at the Laredo Medical Center where he passed away.

Meanwhile, the health department wants to remind the public that the virus can be present in your system even while the person presents no symptoms.

The health department continues to conduct contact investigations on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others and to contain the spread of COVID-19.