City reviews final two City Manager candidates

The fate of the City of Laredo hangs on a council that one member says is completely divided over the top City Manager candidate.

Tuesday night, members of the City Manager Search Ad-Hoc Committee were called before City Council to explain the process and interviews conducted with the final four candidates.

It's been a process that has come with it's fair share of drama.

It started with a pool of nine candidates, that was narrowed down to five, turned into four, and now council has their top two: Co-Interim City Manager Robert Eads and Samuel Selman.

During the meeting, council agreed that the committee did their job.

"They did a fabulous job with the questioning of the candidates and we were really pleased with the committee," said Roberto Balli, District 8 Councilman.

"The committee did exactly what we tasked them to do, they put in a lot of hard work and a lot of time," said George Altgelt, District 7 Councilman.

However, the journey to the end was met with some bumps in the road, such as two candidates, including Gilbert Perales and Jose Madrigal, dropping out of the race because of a distrust in the process and the belief that a decision was already made.

"At least with regards to one of them, it was sort of a cop out," said Balli. "He didn't like his position after the interviews and I guess kind of felt at that point there wasn't an opportunity."

Balli's understanding of the situation is not the belief of watchdog groups and a few members of City Council who believe the "fix is in" for Eads to get the coveted position.

"Mr. Eads, thank you, you've split an otherwise unified council that hadn't been unified in a long time and you came in a long time and you came in, and because of your overlaps in judgement you've split this council," said Altgelt.

What Altgelt is referring to is Eads being a former patient of District 6 Councilman Doctor Marte Martinez, something Eads confirmed in an article published by the Laredo Morning Times.

However, Balli doesn't stand on the side that believes this matter is relevant.

"That has nothing to do with this process, the relationship is now very different, there's no doctor patient relationship anymore. The relationship is that Doctor Martinez has a vote over Mr. Eads."

Council will have a chance to interview the final two candidates at an upcoming special meeting and from there could pick the next City Manager.

The special City Council meeting that will focus on the final two candidates for the City Manager position will be on Wednesday, March 4th.