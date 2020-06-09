City searching for artists for new project at North Central Park

The City of Laredo is calling on artists to submit their work for a new public art installation at a local park.

The art will be displayed at North Central Park along Manadas Creek.

Those interested can visit the Laredo bid page under the Keep Laredo Beautiful section.

Artists need to submit five items which include the application form, concept of drawing, resume on past artwork, proposed budget, and other qualifications.

The deadline to submit your proposals is Thursday, July 9th by 5 p.m.