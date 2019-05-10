City seeking public input on community improvements

The City of Laredo is asking for the public’s input on what improvements they want to be done around their area.

These suggestions will help the city identify where the federal funds will be put to good use.

Over three million dollars in funding is slated to go to the City of Laredo’s Development Department to help create improvements in the Gateway City.

The department is currently in its planning process, also referred to as its one-year-action plan.

Community Development Program Administrator Maria Martinez says these funds are used for many projects throughout the community.

Martinez says these improvements include sidewalk constructions and housing rehabilitation.

Over the years, the grant funding has been used for an array of projects such as Las Flores Park where before there used to be absolutely nothing, but thanks to $90,000 in funding, they were able to create a play area for the community.

Many residents say they are grateful to have this addition to their neighborhood.

Martinez says providing improvements for people to enjoy is the reason why they provide these types of projects.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development provide the community development block grant funding based on how much of a need there is in the community.

For anyone interested in providing input from the comfort of your own home, you can visit the City of Laredo website.