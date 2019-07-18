City seeks to increase security measures downtown

Downtown Laredo is blossoming into an area of centralized nightlife; however, the quick progression has come with some growing pains that need to be addressed.

Downtown business owners, city officials, and the Laredo Police Department met on Wednesday evening to talk about some of the ways they can make the area safe.

District Eight Councilmember Roberto Balli says the increase in establishments has changed the traffic patterns and has increased foot traffic in the area. Balli says they are doing everything they can to make it more secure.

Balli met with individuals at the forefront of downtown’s boom to see what they believe needs to be added to the city’s downtown security plan.

Bar owners say they would like to see more lighting and police presence which is something they believe the area is lacking.

Another suggestion presented at the meeting was to close off some of the areas where most people walk by.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino says they will be working towards having more of a presence in order to make the public feel safer.

The suggestions such as more police presence, better lighting, and even cameras outside businesses will be added to the security plan that Councilman Balli hopes to present and get approval during the next City Council meeting.

The city is working on creating a substation at the city's Convention and Visitor’s Bureau so they can have a more centralized space for the public to go to.

Starting this weekend, the Laredo Police chief says they'll be implementing safety measures, including putting up a sky tower and even blocking off certain areas with police units.