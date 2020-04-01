City sees a drop in commercial traffic

The biggest industry in our community is feeling the repercussions of COVID-19.

The updated bridge crossing numbers released by the City of Laredo shows that trade is down.

In comparing the commercial traffic in March 2019 to 2020, the numbers show a 3.2 percent decrease.

More than 203,000 trailers passed through in 2019 and more than 196,000 this year.

When we addressed the drop to officials, Laredo City Manager Robert Eads says they do have concerns.

Eads says, every time business is affected, it affects more than just the businesses itself.

There's also a large drop is non-commercial and pedestrian traffic.

Comparing last March to this one, non-commercial dropped 26-point-four percent; meanwhile, pedestrian traffic dropped 34 percent.

Back in February, the City of Laredo issued a hiring freeze due to a loss in bridge revenue.

Eads says they are still keeping with that and taking other necessary precautions.