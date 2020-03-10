City sees a shortage of hand sanitizer

Concerns about the coronavirus have sparked panic across the country, causing people to hunt down any germ-killing products.

What was once a product that could easily be found in every retail store is nearly sold out.

KGNS News went out to several stores and only found only a couple of bottles of hand sanitizer.

According to NBC News, in one week alone, hand sanitizer sales have increased by more than 300 percent.

When stopping by a few retail giants such as H-EB, Target, Walmart, and Walgreens, there weren’t that many bottles of hand sanitizer available.

Only two bottles were found at the Target located on San Dario.

Even the amount of hand soap was being rationed at stores like H-E-B which is only allowing customers four bottles per shopping trip.

As for disinfectants such as Clorox wipes, you can see just how little the stores are carrying.

When asked when the stores would get their next shipment, employees at Walgreens said it wouldn’t be until Saturday.

Meanwhile, Walmart on San Bernardo restocked on Tuesday morning and has already sold out.

H-E-B says they are unsure when they will get their next shipment.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus, you can call the health department hotline at 956-795-4954.