City sets up new location for drive-thru testing

Starting on Thursday, the City of Laredo's drive-thru testing will be conducted at a new location.

The drive-thru exams for COVID-19 will now be conducted at the Laredo Health Department at the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue.

They were previously being done at the El Metro-Park and Ride Clinic, but now it is being set up at the city health department.

The change started on Thursday morning, officials are asking residents who are interested to call their doctor’s office and get a doctor’s note to get tested.

If you do not have a doctor, you can call 795-4932 to get more information.

The tests are being done through a nasal swab and results should be back in three to six days.