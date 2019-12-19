City sets up rest stop for travelers in need of assistance

The City of Laredo is welcoming thousands of paisanos traveling through on their way to Mexico.

To make it a smooth experience for everyone on the road, the City officially opens its rest stop on Mile Marker 13 Friday.

Every year during paisano season, the City teams up with different agencies to set up a designated tent for paisanos. Inside the tent U.S. citizens will be able to file their tourist permits to go into Mexico.

Individuals from state, federal, and Mexico agencies will also be there to help review and provide documents and guidance necessary for travelers.

The Texas Department of Transportation will also be doing its part. A number of signs have been posted along I-35 advising travelers about the stop.

An increase in traffic control and patrol will be seen starting from Mile Marker 82 down to the border entry.

A spokesperson for the City says the stop has been helpful for travelers in past years.

The tent will open Friday at noon and closes Sunday at 8 a.m.

The Laredo Travel Information Center located on I-35, northbound near Mile Marker 18, will also be open 24 hours with restroom facilities and travel information.