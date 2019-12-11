City spreads awareness of increasing suicide rates

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. It's an epidemic experts are trying to tackle here at the local level.

So far, 19 people have taken their lives with several deaths still under investigation. The City of Laredo Health Department says it’s a significant spike for 2019.

The statistics are alarming to City of Laredo Health Department director Doctor Hector Gonzalez, who says the numbers nearly doubled compared to years prior.

"That did concern many of us," said Doctor Gonzalez.

He says that statistics shows the age range of people who take their lives are between 14 and 78 years old, the demographic typically being men.

"The average is the young adult, but one life lossed is certainly too many.”

With suicide becoming more prevalent in our society and community, the City of Laredo as well as non-profit organizations like PILLAR have become a resource within our community.

PILLAR case manager Jacqylyn Calderon says they help people who are finding it harder to handle life day to day.

"We're out here to serve the community,” said Calderon. “Spread that awareness, that it's okay to open conversation about suicide."

Suicide has become a very widely discussed topic that's touched upon on social media, television, and even on the silver screen.

But it's this attention that makes people question whether or not it's contributing to the problem.

"I think it depends on the situation, but definitely a lot of pop culture kind of glamorizes a lot of certain issues, even suicide and mental illness, but again, if it's to be used to spread awareness it's definitely a benefit for young children... The youth, even young adults to be seeing and gathering that knowledge because ultimately it's just a lack of education."

Another statistic that shocked the Health Department is that the Laredo Police reported around 200 suicide attempts.

The department is unsure of why there was such a huge spike in numbers, but they say they'll continue doing their part in creating more awareness of how to prevent it.

First responders are also helping spread awareness on suicide.

They've been handing out emergency contact cards to the families and loved ones to people who have attempted suicide which include phone numbers to crisis hotlines.