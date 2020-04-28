City starts random testing at port of entry

On Tuesday morning at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge people were being tested for COVID-19.

A total of 15 Customs and Border Protection officials were randomly selected to be tested for coronavirus as hundreds of people continue to cross into the U.S. every day through our ports of entry.

As measures continue to track COVID 19M the city will be picked individuals walking through bridge one to take a test for the virus.

Although only 15 people will be chosen at random, the tests will give the city a scope of who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The tests are taking place early in the morning and at a facility owned by the City of Laredo.

