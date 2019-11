The City of Laredo is advising homeowners to be aware of a split payment deadline.

The city Tax Department wants all property owners to be aware of the option to pay 2019 property taxes in two equal installments without penalty and interest by paying the first half on or before December 2nd.

The second payment will be due on June 30, 2020.

If you have any questions you can contact the City of Laredo Tax Office at (956) 727-6403.