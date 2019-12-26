City teams up with Bright by Text to provide tips on child development

The City of Laredo Health Department has decided to give parents a helping hand when it comes to raising their children.

The health department has decided to team up with Bright by Text to bring a program that will provide some tips on how to help a child’s physical development.

According to health experts, there are many determinants that can have long lasting impacts on a child’s development from a child’s birth to eight-years-old.

Bright by Text helps parents and caregivers get the most out of their daily interactions by providing fun and easy activities to parents that will positively impact a child’s healthy development.

To sign up for the program, parents and caregivers can text “#TexasKids to274448.