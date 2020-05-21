City to begin infrastructure improvements on ground storage tank

An inner-city ground storage tank is set to begin infrastructure improvements that will meet current and future water needs.

For more than 60 years, the Lyon Street Ground Storage Tank has been the heart of the Municipal Water System.

Its old age has created some issues for the city but that could soon change.

In just a matter of months, the replacement of the Lyon Street Water Tanks is set to begin.

Since the tanks are beyond their design life corrosion and cracks have become a problem.

This water system is one of the main utility supplies to the city.

The purpose of the project is to make improvements to the south tank and then demolish and replace the north tank.

According to District Four Councilman Alberto Torres, during the reconstruction services to residents and businesses will not be interrupted.

He says they've made plans to connect them to a temporary water system and once construction is complete residents will be reconnected to the tanks.

Torres says this project will also beautify the area and improve traffic.

He says they will be adding walking space and appealing features.

Traffic eastbound on Lyon Street connecting to Meadow Avenue will also be improved.

The project is expected to cost around ten to 15 million dollars.

According to the councilman money is coming from the utilities bond.

Construction is projected to be complete by 2022.