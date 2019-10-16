City to clean up District Seven neighborhoods

The City of Laredo is looking to clean up District Seven near the Mines Road area.

On Tuesday, October 17th inspectors from various city departments will be going door to door asking residents for their best efforts to clean their neighborhoods of unsightly conditions.

The clean-up campaign will start from Mines Road to Allen Drive and end at Bristol Road.

The city will also be offering assistance of the Solid Waste Department to rid neighborhoods of unwanted accumulations on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The city says the Solid Waste Department will only pass by once to pick up unwanted items and they must be on the sidewalk by 7 a.m.

If you have any questions call 956-795-2681.