City to conduct clean up campaign in District One

City inspectors from different departments will be conducting a campaign with property owners in order to address property maintenance and code violations in District 1.

The City of Laredo is asking residents for their best efforts to clean their neighborhoods of unsightly conditions.

Crews will be out inspecting neighborhoods from Moon Lane between San Rafael Lane to Sierra Vista.

All unwanted accumulation should be out on the sidewalk by seven this morning in order for the Solid Waste Department to assist in the disposal.

They will be passing only once by each street to dispose of unwanted items.

For questions and concerns, please call code enforcement at 956-795-2681.