City to discuss federal money for COVID-19 expenses

Council will discuss forming a coalition that would work to get additional funding for COVID-19 expenses.

We've previously reported that city and county officials believe they are receiving low funding from the federal government.

Webb County is set to get less than $40,000 despite requesting $3 million.

The city would only be getting less than $15 million from the requested $45 to $48 million.



This is due to the city and county fall under a bracket of 500,000 in population.



While other city mayors have signed a petition opposing the bracket, the Laredo mayor says they will discuss the matter at Tuesday's council meeting.

"Those mayors and even bigger cities joined in that petition, but through this resolution we are going to invite other mayors of smaller cities, small communities and send the message," said Mayor Pete Saenz. "This is why we're having a meeting on Tuesday and we can start developing this petition."

The meeting will take place Tuesday at the City Hall chambers at 5 p.m.



It will also be streaming on the City of Laredo's website.