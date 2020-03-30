City to discuss the possibility of extending Stay Home Work Safe Order

The Stay Home Work Safe Order is set to end by April 3rd but there's a chance the order will extend beyond that.

During the media briefing, we asked officials whether or not they foresee keeping this order in place for a longer than a week.

They say City Council will be meeting this week to talk about it.

The agenda item cites the growing number of COVID-19 cases as a reason to extend the order.

Emergency Coordinator and Fire Official Chief Steve Landin recommends that the order be extended a minimum of 15 days.

However, Laredo City Manager Robert Eads says by law they can only extend by seven days.

City Council will be discussing this on Tuesday, March 31st during a special meeting.