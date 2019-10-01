City to distribute bottled water to areas affected by water boil advisory

The City of Laredo has released a statement saying they will distribute water bottles to residents affected by the water boil advisory.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said starting on Tuesday, October 1st and Thursday, October 3rd, they will be disturbing three truckloads of bottled water to residents who live in the affected water boil advisory zones.

Those areas include districts one, two, three and four.

The cases of water will be donated by H-E-B and will be available at the following locations from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. while supplies last.

Those locations include:

-District 1 – Independence Hills Regional Park located at 1102 N. Merida Dr., Laredo, Texas 78046

- District 2 – Sophie Christen McKendrick Francisco Ochoa and Fernando A. Salinas (MOS) Branch Library located at 1920 Palo Blanco St., Laredo, Texas 78046

- Districts 3 & 4 – City of Laredo Health Department (rear parking lot) located at the 500 block of E. Stewart St. corner with Maryland Ave.

The City will provide further updates on distribution centers and times throughout the week.

Residents must present their ID in order to receive a case of water.

There will only be a limit of three cases per household.

For more information, you can call 311.