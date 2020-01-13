City to enforce parking ordinance in south Laredo

The City of Laredo will continue to enforce parking rules for certain areas in south Laredo.

The operation will start on Monday and will last throughout the week.

Crews will be out in full force at the Chacon and three points area to make sure people are obeying the parking laws.

Parking officials will be looking out for parked cars against traffic flow, blocked driveways, parking on sidewalks and even commercial vehicles in residential areas.

The enforcement is to increase safe mobility and to reduce traffic accidents.