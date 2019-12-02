City to enforce parking ordinance in central and east Laredo

The City of Laredo will continue its parking enforcement initiative this time in Central and East Laredo.

Crews will be out in full force in the Creekside, Towne East, Woodlands, San Jose, Heritage and Ponderosa neighborhoods issuing citations to those who violate the parking code ordinance.

The enforcement is part of the city’s commitment to Vision Zero, a multi-national road traffic safety project aimed at reducing traffic fatalities and accidents.

City officials say they have seen an increase in parking issues, especially in residential areas that create safety hazards for pedestrians.

If you are caught violating any of these laws, you might receive a citation.

For more information, you can contact the Traffic Department, Parking Division at 956-794-1780.