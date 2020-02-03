City to enforce parking ordinance in south Laredo

The City of Laredo is looking to crack down on parking laws in south Laredo.

Starting on Tuesday, crews will be out in full force in the Independence Hills, George Washington, Pecan Acres, Las Americas, and Cuatro Vientos area.

Parking officials will be looking out for parked cars against traffic flow, blocked driveways, parking on sidewalks and even commercial vehicles in residential areas.

The enforcement is to increase safe mobility and to reduce traffic accidents.

For more information, you may contact the Traffic Department, Parking Division at 956-794-1780.