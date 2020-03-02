City to enforce parking ordinance in south Laredo neighborhoods

The City of Laredo is continuing to crack down on the parking ordinance in south Laredo.

Starting today, crews will be out in full force in several South Laredo neighborhoods including Riverhill, Los Angeles, El Eden, Los Obispos and Cuatro Vientos Sur.

Parking officials will be looking out for parked cars against traffic flow, blocked driveways, parking on sidewalks and even commercial vehicles in residential areas.

If you are caught in violation of the ordinance, you could receive a citation.

The enforcement is to increase safe mobility and to reduce traffic accidents.

For more information, you may contact the Traffic Department, Parking Division at 956-794-1780.