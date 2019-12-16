City to enforce parking ordinance in west Laredo

The City of Laredo will be enforcing parking rules for certain areas around town.

The operation will start on Monday in west Laredo and last all week.

Crews will be out inspecting both the La Ladrillera and Cantaranas neighborhoods.

The things they'll be looking out for are parked cars against traffic flow, blocked driveways, parking on sidewalks, and even commercial vehicles in residential areas.

The enforcement is in order to increase safe mobility, and to reduce traffic fatalities and accidents.