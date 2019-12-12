City to extend Blue Duck Scooter program in Laredo

The company that owns the Blue Duck Scooters, along with City Officials, are learning how Laredoans responded to them.

Data collected through a pilot program will now be used to determine if the scooters are accomplishing their original purpose.

The City is not only extending the pilot program another six months, they're open to bringing other scooters to help the last leg of your commute, if necessary.

The City wants them to be used to take more cars off the street, and assist your commute to point B.

But through data collected in the six months, pedestrians are not using it the way the City might've hoped, and that will be part of the plan the next six months.

The City had a purpose when they first allowed Blue Duck Scooters to roam around town. While information is still being organized, they're here to stay a little longer.

“As a matter of fact it went very well, we didn’t get too many complaints,” said traffic director Danny Magee. “I think most of the complaints were about the actual scooters being taken to places where they weren’t supposed to be.”

“We've obviously learned a lot,” said Alec Martinez of Blue Duck. “Laredo is a very unique place, it comes with its challenges. You know, looking at Nuevo Laredo for example, and that being a very unique and expected thing.”

Martinez tell us since June, more than 10,000 rides have been had on the scooters, which fares a dollar down, 25 cents per minute.

The City says heaviest usage is coming from the northern parks, not exactly the target goal.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, whether we look at it, the parks, North Central Park in particular has gotten the most use,” said Magee. “But that's not an area where we were trying to get these being used the most. Downtown was also a very heavy area for scooter usage, we want to make sure we can expand that throughout the city so we don’t just see concentrated areas.”

Since the pilot began, we're told that Laredoans are taking care of the scooters.

With the green light to go, they're going to give it one more chance.

Blue Duck wants to take a grass roots approach to educating, informing, and hearing from you.

The City wants to make a more seamless experience while residents transition from bus to scooter, as in the apps you use. That is another prospect the new six month pilot will focus on.