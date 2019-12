The City of Laredo will light up the sky at a south Laredo park this evening.

On Monday afternoon, the city will be hosting its Winter Wonder Lights Festival at Slaughter Park for the whole community to enjoy.

The event will feature, Christmas-themed activities, a clown, live performances, food vendors and of course a light show.

The festivities will get underway at 5 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. at the Slaughter Park Sports Complex.

The event is free and open to the public.