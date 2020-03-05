City to launch Career and Development Workshop

The City of Laredo is looking to get residents into the workforce this month with a brand new initiative.

Through a new Career and Development Workshop, city officials are hoping to provide job-seekers with the tools and skills they need to apply for a job and prepare for an interview.

The City’s Human Resources Department will host workshops focused on resume building, interview tips, and job search opportunities.

The first workshop will take place on Wednesday, March 25th at 6 p.m. at MileOne.

Those interested in attending or learning more information can call (956) 791-7482.

