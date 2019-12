The City of Laredo is looking to honor a local educator by naming a park after her.

On Wednesday morning, Councilmember Alberto Torres Jr. along with the Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Dr. Martha E Villarreal Park.

Dr. Villarreal is currently the principal of the Vidal M Trevino Magnet School.

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the 3200 block of Monterrey Avenue.