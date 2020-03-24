City to offer exercise activities along with arts and crafts online

The City of Laredo Parks and Recreation will offer virtual physical activities, along with arts & crafts classes for both children and adults.

This Wednesday, March 25th the activities will launch on cable.

Cardio workout and intense cardio toning workout fans can follow online sessions with instructors Joe and Arturo Rico.

Children can join in on the fun by watching the arts and crafts class starting on Thursday, March 26. Children between the ages of 6 and 12 years can learn how to create different crafts.

The Parks and Recreation Department will provide children with a free arts and crafts starting kit. You can pick-up a free arts and craft kit on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 pm. at either the James and Maria Luisa Haynes Recreation Center curbside pick-up, located at 2102 Clarks Crossing Drive, or at North Central Park at 10202 International Boulevard by the Rev. Deacon Leonel and Irma San Miguel Pool.

Once you have the kits, you can follow Parks and Recreation on the City’s Public Access Channel (PAC) on Spectrum Channel 1304, or online at http://laredotx.swagit.com/live.

For the full activities schedule, please visit our website at http://www.laredoparksandrec.com

Parks and Recreation Classes on PAC- Week of March 25th- 27th

30 minute classes

Spectrum Cable Customers – Channel 1304

Wednesday March 25, 2020

5:00pm – Cardio Workout Class

7:00pm – Intense Cardio Toning Workout Class

Thursday March 26, 2020

9:00am & 5:00pm – Cardio Workout Class

10:00am & 6:00pm – Art Class for Kids

11:00am & 7:00pm – Intense Cardio Toning Workout Class

Friday March 27, 2020

9:00am & 5:00pm – Cardio Workout Class

10:00am & 6:00pm – Art Class for Kids

11:00am & 7:00pm – Intense Cardio Toning Workout Class

As a reminder, Parks and Recreation will have materials ready for art class with curbside pick-up at James and Maria Luisa Haynes Recreation Center and North Central Park - San Miguel Pool on Wednesday March 25 from 2:00 pm- 4:00 pm.

For more information, please call (956) 729-4600.