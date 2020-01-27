City to proclaim Catholic Schools Week

This week many across the nation will be celebrating Catholic Schools Week, including students right here in Laredo.

All week long students at St. Augustine will take part in several events to celebrate the week.

The campus encourages potential students to visit the school during the week.

Later today Mayor Pete Saenz will hold a proclamation at City Council Chambers at 10 a.m.

The campaign is designed to celebrate a Catholic education while also highlighting the importance, value, and contributions of a Catholic Education to the Church and the world.