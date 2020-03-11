City to proclaim "Fix a Leak Week" this Friday

According to plumbing experts, household leaks can waste more than one trillion gallons of water annually nationwide, which is equal to the annual household water use of more than 11 million homes.

The City of Laredo is partnering with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to encourage local residents to detect and fix leaks to promote efficient water use.

Aside from water leaking from your pipes, you can also have whats called silent leaks that can occur in your sink or toilet.

Mayor Pete Saenz will host a proclamation ceremony on Friday, March 13th at 11 a.m. to bring awareness to the issue.

The announcement will take place at the City Hall Annex library.

