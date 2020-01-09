City to proclaim National Human Trafficking Awareness Month

The City of Laredo is looking to shed light on a very serious issue that has been seen in our community, human trafficking.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Texas is one of the top states that experience a high number of human trafficking incidents.

On Thursday, Mayor Pete Saenz and council members will be joined by BCFS Health and Human Services Common Threat to proclaim National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month.

BCFS Health & Human Services Common Thread, in partnership with the Texas Office of the Governor, is a relational advocacy program for child and young adult survivors of sex trafficking in many geographic regions throughout Texas.

Officials will go over some of the cases they have seen in our area and how we can keep a watchful eye to prevent human trafficking in our area.

City officials will also wear blue to support human trafficking awareness.

The proclamation will take place later today at 10 a.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.