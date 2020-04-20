City to receive $53,000 to help combat HIV/AIDS

The City of Laredo will receive thousands of dollars in federal funds to help combat another virus.

More than $53,000 in federal funding is going towards the city's efforts to fight HIV and Aids during the pandemic.

District 28 Congressman Henry Cuellar says the spread of coronavirus in the US is threatening efforts to combat existing health challenges like HIV and Aids.

The money is being awarded through the health resources and services administration.

This will help Laredo reduce the number of new cases and maintain access to care, medication, and prevention services.