City to unveil gallon expansion at Wastewater Treatment Plant

Some much-needed improvements are coming to a water treatment plant in south Laredo.

On Thursday, city officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 12 to 18 Million Gallon per Day Expansion of the South Laredo Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The additional treatment capacity was developed to fulfill the current Sewer Master Plan that calls for the abandonment of the Zacate Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and diverts sewage influent flow to this plant.

The event will take place today at 11 a.m. South Laredo Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 309 River Front Road.