City traffic synchronization project nearly complete

Waiting for the light to turn green can be quite frustrating, especially when going from one stoplight to another on the same road.

City officials are greenlighting a new traffic synchronization initiative that will help ease travels on the roads, one light at a time.

The project kicked off a little over a year ago with seven major roadways involved in the plan.

Corridors that have been completed are FM 1472, better known as Mines Road, Bob Bullock Loop, McPherson and Highway 359.

However, Zapata Highway, San Bernardo Avenue and Frontage Roads are still pending.

City of Laredo traffic director, Danny Magee says the way the synchronization works is that crews go out to the most congested areas and get what’s called a natural cycle that will work for the intersection and then the rest of the intersections on that corridor need to be the same time so they can coordinate together.

There are over 253 intersections with traffic signals throughout Laredo; however, only 80 of them are part of the study.

Magee says right now they have only done a total of 42, so they are a little bit more than halfway done with the project.

He says the synchronization can last for a number of years which could change over a long period of time.

Magee says if they get a huge development, then they will have to go back and look at the synchronization to see what changes have occurred.

The $600,000 project was funded by the Metropolitan Planning Organization.