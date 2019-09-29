City unveils Abrazo mural with plaque

The Abrazo Ceremony showing a symbolism of unity and togetherness has been depicted by Sandra Gonzalez, the muralist who painted the Abrazo mural on the Rialto Hotel.

On Saturday, a special ceremony was held to unveil the plaque commemorating the mural.

Sandra Gonzalez took seven weeks to complete the project, of course with some help.

Completely dedicated on meeting the deadline, Sandra would stay until midnight to work on the mural.

Gonzalez says she was so grateful for the chance to do this for the city.

Gonzalez is also working on another mural painting; however, that one is taking place in Corpus Christi.