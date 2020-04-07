City updates face covering mandates

UPDATE: The mayor and council have updated the regulations regarding face covering.

The new mandates now include covering your nose and mouth:

- While driving a vehicle (unless by yourself)

- Whenever you go outside of your home, including outdoor activities (walk, run, etc.)

- Recommended for essential employees to cover nose and mouth inside their homes with a different covering than the one used during their work day.

Below is the original text to this story:

The local health authority and the City of Laredo Attorney's are meeting to finalize some additional mandates to ensure the public's safety, especially when it comes to kids.

The safety of children during this pandemic is the focus of a new motion passed by the City of Laredo.

At Monday night's City Council meeting, an ordinance that would limit the amount of people that go out to purchase essentials with children was passed.

District 1 Councilman Rudy Gonzlez Jr., who brought the item forward, says he's seen a lot of families taking their kids to grocery stores, which really shouldn't be the case.

He mentioned that some kids have their mouth and nose covered and some don't.

Other council members and even Laredo Health Department Director Doctor Hector Gonzalez agreed that steps need to be taken.



However, it was recommended by District 8 Councilman Roberto Balli that there is an exception for families who don't have childcare available.



Everyone agreed with this addition to the motion, and it was passed.

During Tuesday's briefing, Laredo Fire Department Chief and Emergency Coordinator Steve Landin said nothing is final until the mayor signs on the dotted line.

Additional mandates include stricter face covering, social distancing, and hygiene measures.

We're told the additions to the emergency declaration will likely be announced Tuesday.