City utilities department conducts routine chloramine disinfection

If you have noticed the smell of chlorine in the water, you are not alone.

The City of Laredo Utilities Department is reminding residents about its routine water treatment chloramine disinfection which started May 11th to May 18th.

It’s a process that has been approved by the TCEQ and city officials say the water is safe to use during the process.

Regular water treatment chloramine disinfection is a process that ensures the prevention of nitrification in the water distribution system.

For more information, you can call the City of Laredo Utilities Department at 956-721-2000 or call 311.