City wants to help you dispose of your Christmas Tree

Now that the holidays are over and done with, the City of Laredo wants to help you properly dispose of your Christmas Tree.

Christmas trees will be picked up as part of regular yard waste collection; however, if it’s more than five feet tall, it must be cut in half in order to be picked up.

Also, all ornaments, tinsel, garlands, lights, and stands must be removed before disposal.

You can also drop your tree off at any of the following drop off locations until January 10th.

You can drop off your tree at the fire station located at 9402 Northeast Bob Bullock Loop, the City Landfill on Highway 359, fire station nine on Mines Road and the used oil site located at 5510 Daugherty Street.

The trees will be ground into chips to create mulch.